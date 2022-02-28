An explosion, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) on Sunday night occurred in Kabala West area of Kaduna South Local Government Area.

The Relations Officer of the Police Command in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

“The explosion is suspected to be IED, there is no casualty recorded in the incident. There was nobody in the building when it exploded. It happened Sunday night around 21:45 p.m.

“The anti-bomb squad has been deployed to the scene to analyse the particles we got from the place,’’ he said.

Mr Jalige promised that details of findings would be made available after investigation.

