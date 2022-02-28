A teacher and ‘house parent’ at Dowen College, Ahmed Ayomo, on Monday , told the coroner that there is no secret group in the school.

Mr Ayomo said this while being examined by Izuchukwu Ohajinwa, a lawyer representing the school in the ongoing inquest to unravel the circumstance surrounding the death of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr).

The deceased’s father had alleged that his child was threatened to join a cult group and forced to drink a substance that led to his death

The teacher, who has been with the school for 13 years, said he wasn’t aware that the deceased was beaten by some students.

“The parents said he was dragged down, beaten with a belt, is this possible?” Mr Ohajinwa asked.

“It is impossible,” he replied.

In another cross-examination with Akin George, a lawyer for the state government, Mr Ayobo confirmed that the deceased requested to change his room in October due to missing personal effects.

He, however, said the issue of stolen items were not peculiar to the deceased, noting that he helped him to search for it.

“We search for it everywhere,” he said. “He was my boy, he was like other students,” he added.

He said he was not around on November 20 (Saturday)and 21 (Sunday) when the deceased played football and was later picked by his relative on November 23 due to ill health.

“On Saturday (November 27) I called the mom to ask after Sylvester, she said they were in church and that the healing hands of God were upon him,” he said.

Mr Ayomo said ,on Sunday, a visiting day, he told the principal that “one of our boys went home and is staying too long and she asked for his mom’s number then called but no response.

“I called the mom and she picked and I connected the two of them then we heard him screaming underground (I’m the background) she asked why the screaming, the mom said they were massaging his body (and) the principal prayed for him.”

When the coroner, Mikhail Kadiri, asked if there was standard practice on the discipline of students, Mr Ayomo replied in the affirmative.

“Are you aware of the sister’s private parts issue,” the coroner asked.

“Yes,” he said.

“To you was that a minor or major case,” he asked.

“Major,” the teacher replied.

“Are you surprised the school didn’t take any measure against the boys mentioned? You said you weren’t aware of any discipline meted out to the boys.”

Mr Ayomo said the boy was punished by the hostel director and the assistant director of school management was involved.

“As a father how will you feel?” The coroner asked.

“I won’t be happy,” he replied.

“As a parent what step would you have taken?” The coroner asked.

“I’d have notified the school,” he replied.

“If you’re aware no sanction is meted out will you still have confidence in the school?”

”It depends, I will still have confidence in the school. Yes.”

Mr Ayomo said the school is planning to install CCTV in its environment. And house masters would be assigned to each floor to properly monitor the students’ activities.

The coroner adjourned the inquest till March 1.