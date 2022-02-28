The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday stormed the palace of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, to protest against the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU last week began a four-week strike to compel the Nigerian government to accede to its requests for more spendings on public universities.

ASUU had, following a marathon meeting at the University of Lagos, (UNILAG) Akoka, declared the warning strike, starting from Monday, February 14, to protest the government’s failure to implement its agreement with the union.

At the emir’s palace, NANS threatened to shut down Nigerian airports and major highways if the Federal Government and ASUU do not resolve their dispute and allow students return to their classes.

Speaking to reporters, NANS Vice President, Yazid Tanko, and Abubakar Sanda, Vice President Universities, lamented that students are always at the receiving end of the fight between the government and ASUU.

Mr Tanko said: “We are not supporting ASUU or the Federal Government. But ASUU must reduce their demand to nearest minimum and federal government must ensure that they meet their demand.

“If your children are in foreign countries studying, we are not worried about that, we are not asking for scholarships but please don’t pay our patience with strike

“We are appealing to all parties to call off the strike before we embark on the main protest. We are going to shut down the state, the airport, and the major highways when we call the main protest,” Mr Tanko said.

In his address, the Emir, Mr Ado-Bayero, said traditional rulers had met the federal government and ASUU to intervene in their dispute.

“We met President Muhammadu Buhari over the federal government-ASUU strike. Our meeting was fruitful with the federal government delegations, they intimated us on the contending issues which we hope would soon be resolve.

“We believe that the youth are the future leaders and that cannot be actualised without good education and good upbringing for the overall benefits of our societies.”

The emir said: ”disagreements is part of human life but we must ensure amicable resolution of dispute among ourselves.

“Your coming to the palace, your home, is a reminder and we will take your complaints to the appropriate authorities. We are happy that you composed yourself in a good manners and I assure you that your message has been heard and it will be delivered.

“I advise you that you should not engage in violence while pursuing a noble cause, because violence doesn’t pay. Ensure that your procession is not highjacked by criminals,” the emir advised the protesters.