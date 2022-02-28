The Federal High Court Abuja, on Monday, fixed April 28 for Shamsudeen Bala, a son of Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, to open his defence in an alleged N1.2 billion fraud case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed 20 counts of money laundering, forgery and failure to disclose assets against Mr Bala.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the trial judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, in a ruling on the no-case submission filed by Mr Bala, dismissed 11 of the 20 charges in December last year.

The judge ruled that EFCC failed to present credible evidence to support the 11 counts relating to money laundering.

But he sustained the other nine counts including Mr Bala’s failure to declare some of his bank accounts and the amount in them to the EFCC, identity fraud, and forgery.

He ruled that the defendant had a case to answer in respect of the nine remaining counts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at Monday’s proceedings, the judge adjourned Mr Bala’s defence until April 28. This was after his lawyer, Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, asked for more time to “deal with certain house-keeping issues”.

Mr Uche acknowledged that the business of the day was ordinarily for his client to open his defence, but pleaded for an adjournment to better prepare for his client’s defence.

The prosecutor, Wahab Shittu, told the court that Mr Uche had approached him on the matter and that he was “reluctantly” conceding to an adjournment.

Background

EFCC had on February 1, 2017, arraigned Mr Bala on charges of money laundering and other offences involving N1.2 billion which the defendant allegedly used for the purchase of choice properties in Abuja between 2014 and 2015.

Part of the flagged transactions took place in the twilight of the tenure of Mr Bala’s father, Bala Mohammed , as then Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The senior Bala was himself facing corruption charges in a different case until he gained immunity after was elected as Bauchi State governor in May 2019.

EFCC alleged that the younger Bala, along with four firms charged as co-defendants, made payments of huge sums in cash for the purchase of properties in different parts of Abuja without going through a financial institution.

The anti-graft agency’s prosecutors said the cash transactions which allegedly summed up to N1.2 billion violated the cash transaction limits stipulated in the anti-money laundering law.

EFCC subsequently called 11 prosecution witnesses and tendered 57 documentary exhibits to prove the 202 charges.

It rested its case in September 2020.

The defendants then filed separate no-case submissions, urging the court to dismiss the charges for not disclosing prima facie case against them.

Ruling on December 14, 2021, the judge upheld the no-case submission of the four firms – Bird Trust Agro Allied Ltd., Intertrans Global Logistics Ltd., Diakin Telecommunications Ltd. and Bal-Vac Mining Ltd.

He also upheld Mr Bala’s no-case submission in part by dismissing 11 out of the 20 charges filed against him.

Mr Bala will now be defending himself in respect of the remaining nine charges.

The remaining charges are Mr Bala’s failure to declare some of his bank accounts and the amount in them to the EFCC, identity fraud, and forgery.

