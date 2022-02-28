Sorting and counting of votes have commenced in the ongoing Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) congress which started on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the voting, which began at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday after long hours of accreditation, ended at about 5:38 a.m. on Monday at the congress venue in Ikeja GRA.

Thirty nine offices were contested for by various party members in the congress.

The delegates from the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Lagos State cast their ballot for all the candidates of their choices.

The number of accredited delegates for each LGAs are Agege (87), Alimosho (100), Amuwo-Odofin (96), Ajeromi Ifelodun (95), Apapa (106), Badagry (113), Epe (179), Eti Osa (39), Ibeju-Lekki (45), Ifako Ijaiye (85), Ikeja (75), Ikorodu (130) and Kosofe (41).

The accredited delegates in Lagos Mainland is 83, Lagos Island (31), Mushin (104), Ojo (103), Oshodi-Isolo (88), Surulere (95), Somolu, (91).

Earlier, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, had urged the delegates to work in the interest of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two leading contenders for the chairmanship seat are Philips Aivoji and Amos Fawole.

The rescheduled congress was held following the aborted Lagos PDP’s Congress held in October 16, 2021.

The congress was conducted under the watch of agents and the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). (NAN)