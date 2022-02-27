The federal government on Sunday advised Nigerians fleeing Ukraine to move to Hungarian or Romanian borders for easy access.

The Ministry of Foreign affairs said in a statement that Hungary and Romania have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine,” the statement by Gabriel Aduda, permanent secretary of the Foreign Affairs ministry, read.

Mr Aduda said arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation have also been arranged.

The official added that Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister is working with his counterpart in Ukraine to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

Mr Aduda said the two countries have deployed the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals.

The federal government’s directives come at a time many Nigerians are trying to flee war-torn Ukraine.

There are over 4,000 Nigerian students studying in Ukraine, apart from Nigerians who live in the eastern European country.

Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine on Thursday and has sustained it despite sanctions by the U.S. and its allies.

Four days into the crisis, the situation remains tense with major Ukrainian cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv already targeted. Russia, however, says it is only targeting military facilities.

Russia and Ukraine are expected to commence unconditional talks near the Belarusian border soon.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Nigerian government earlier issued an advisory to its citizens in Ukraine, saying they are “responsible for their personal security and safety.”

The government has now assured of “adequate measures to assuage these challenges” faced by Nigerians in Ukraine.

The federal government enjoined families of Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm as it continues working very hard to get them all home safely.