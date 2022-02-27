The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Avia, has won the Bassa/Jos-North Federal Constituency bye-election, held on Saturday.

Mr Avia polled total of 40, 343 votes to beat his closest rival of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Muhammad Adam Alkali, who polled 37,757 votes.

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Joseph Abbey Aku, returned third with 26, 111 votes.

Mr Avia is the current member representing Irigwe/Rukuba Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly.

While declaring the results in Jos, the returning officer, Oyeyinka Oyerinde, of the University of Jos, said:

“Musa Agah Avia of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared winner of the election and returned elected.”

The poll was one of the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill vacancies in some state and federal legislative seats.