A State High Court in Uyo, Thursday, admitted as exhibit the confessional statement made to Nigeria’s secret police, SSS, by Uduak Akpan, the suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren.

The court dismissed Mr Akpan’s claim that he made the statement under duress.

Mr Akpan, who is being prosecuted for allegedly raping and killing Ms Umoren, whom he had lured with a fake job offer, made the statement to the SSS on June 10, 2021.

Ama Okeke, a call data analyst with the SSS, testified that the allegation of ‘involuntariness’ made by Mr Akpan was untrue and argued that Mr Akpan made the statement voluntarily and that the session was recorded.

Mr Okeke, who was the last prosecution witness in the murder trial, told the court that Mr Akpan after writing the statement was asked to read the same by himself after which he (Mr Akpan) appended his signature.

The defence counsel, Sampson Adulla, in the penultimate hearing, had objected to the admissibility of the accused person’s statement as an exhibit alleging that it was made involuntarily.

To support his submission, Mr Okeke told the court that Mr Akpan made the statement voluntarily in line with his agency’s standard interview for suspects and backed up his argument with a video of the interview which the court admitted as an exhibit.

Ruling on the matter, after citing relevant legal authorities, Justice Bassey Nkanang said, “a confessional statement does not become inadmissible if the accused person that made it denies ever making the statement or retracts the confession on Oath.

“One significant piece of evidence that stood out was the 1st accused person’s categorical assertion that the statement was not his own and he did not write it, meaning he had denied the entire statement.”

Mr Nkanang, therefore, dismissed the objection of the defence counsel, Mr Adulla, admitted the statement as evidence and marked it as an exhibit.

The case was adjourned to March 16, 2022, for further hearing.