Nigeria on Saturday recorded 40 coronavirus infections across three states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Sunday morning, shows that the new confirmed cases have increased the country’s infection to 254,501.

The disease centre stated that the country’s death toll still stands at 3,142, as no fatality has been recorded since February 18, when it last reported a fatality case.

With no backlog of discharges reported, NCDC noted that a total of 248,993 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.

NCDC noted that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the chart with 29 infections, comprising a backlog of 10 cases for February 25, 2022.

The breakdown of the data also shows that Delta State reported seven cases, while FCT and Rivers State recorded two cases each.

NCDC added that nine states: Ekiti, Kano, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.