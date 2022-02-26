Suspected cultists in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, on Saturday opened fire on mourners, while disrupting a funeral ceremony in the state.

The incident occurred at Ebenebe community in Awka North Local Government Area.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the 34-year-old man whose funeral was being held was killed in December, also by suspected cultists.

He was killed at Amansea Area in Awka North.

“It was during the lying-in-state at the residence of the deceased that the suspected cultists arrived at the scene and started shooting at mourners,” the source said.

He said some of the mourners hit by gunshots were taken to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital at Amaku, Awka.

“My brother is among those injured and we have been at the hospital since 11 a.m. trying to ensure that they stabilise him,” he said.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, told reporters “a burial was going on when some people suspected to be cultists invaded the area and started shooting”.

“I do not have details of casualties now, but I will keep you informed once the picture becomes clear,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Echeng Echeng, had dispatched a tactical squad to the area to maintain peace and order.

(NAN)