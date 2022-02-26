Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is currently in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his penthouse residence inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It is unclear whether Mr Atiku’s visit is connected with the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The former vice president arrived Mr Obasanjo’s home at around 10:00 a.m.

Details later…