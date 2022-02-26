Russia has vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that condemns its invasion of Ukraine at the United Nation Security Council meeting on Friday Night, Al Jazeera reported.
China abstained from the vote – a move Western countries view as a win for showing Russia’s international isolation.
The United Arab Emirates and India also abstained from the vote on the US-drafted text. The remaining 11 council members voted in favour. The draft resolution is now expected to be taken up by the 193-member UN General Assembly.
ALSO READ: Russian rockets strike Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital
The UN Security Council is made up of 15 countries. China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, and the United States are permanent members and have veto powers while Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, United Arab Emirates, are non-permanent members.
Russia is the leader of the security council for February.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION