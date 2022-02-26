Russia has vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that condemns its invasion of Ukraine at the United Nation Security Council meeting on Friday Night, Al Jazeera reported.

China abstained from the vote – a move Western countries view as a win for showing Russia’s international isolation.

The United Arab Emirates and India also abstained from the vote on the US-drafted text. The remaining 11 council members voted in favour. The draft resolution is now expected to be taken up by the 193-member UN General Assembly.

The UN Security Council is made up of 15 countries. China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, and the United States are permanent members and have veto powers while Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, United Arab Emirates, are non-permanent members.

Russia is the leader of the security council for February.

Details later…