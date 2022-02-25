The Senate has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Ajibola Basiru, made the commendation in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He said the Act was now the legislative framework for the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

Mr Basiru congratulated the ninth Assembly on the innovative provisions in the Electoral Act that addressed obvious lapses that had inhibited credible elections in Nigeria.

He identified the conduct of primaries, campaign expenses, use of technological devices in elections and electronic transmission of results as some of the reforms introduced that would ensure the credibility of elections in the country.

The lawmaker stated that the Senate had taken notice of Section 84(12) of the Act, especially the concerns raised the President and assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would give the section the desired legislative attention.

Similarly, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said Mr Buhari had written his name in gold for signing the Bill into Law.

Mr Omo-Agege’s Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He expressed delight that the country would go into the next general election with a new electoral legal framework.

The deputy senate president recalled that although the process under the 8th Senate was fraught with mutual suspicions and bitterness, electoral reform for the ninth National Assembly remained a priority in its legislative agenda.

“The ninth Senate has promised to bequeath a lasting legacy to Nigerians.

“Today’s development adds to the list of historic legislations that have defiled previous Assemblies, which the ninth Senate has passed,” he said.

