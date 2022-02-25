Nigerians have lamented over the malfunctioning of their cars, which they said happened after they added low quality petrol to their vehicles.

Motorists who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said the fuel they purchased from filling stations affected their cars, making them spend to fix the vehicles.

In the past weeks, fuel scarcity worsened in many cities, leaving people struggling to go to work or engage in other daily activities.

The federal government said methanol, a chemical additive, found in recently imported fuel exceeded Nigeria’s specification, and efforts to get replacement led to scarcity.

There have been fuel queues in major cities including Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan and even Cross River state.

Motorists lament

Abduljabbar Musa, an Abuja resident, said he bought N4000 worth of fuel from a filling station on February 9, but regretted he did.

“On my way to the airport, after I got fuel from the filling station, my car started jerking. I put the car off, but it refused to start afterwards,” Mr Musa said.

He said his mechanic advised he should empty his fuel tank.

“The fuel was drained and replaced with another before my car started working properly. I spent another N15,000,” he said.

He said he reached out to the station, which promised to get back to him. “They never did, till date,” Mr Musa said.

Abdulaziz Nafada, another resident, said he bought “watery fuel” of N10,000 from another station along Airport Road as well.

“When I got home, my car stopped working,” he said, ” I wasted N10, 000 on the watery fuel, then spent another N10,000 to engage the services of a mechanic (home service).”

He said he did not contact the fuel station.

Nasir Ayitogo, a PREMIUM TIMES journalist, who also shared his experience, said he filled his car with substandard fuel purchased from another filling station.

“Considering the long queue due to the fuel scarcity, I decided to fill up my tank, after queuing inside the station for about 30 minutes,” he recalled.

Upon getting home, Mr Ayitogo said he realised his car started acting strangely.

“It was jerking uncontrollably as if there was water or no fuel in my tank. I made several attempts to try to salvage the situation but the problem persisted,” he said.

He said, “So I decided to call my mechanic, when he came, he told me I must have bought the bad fuel that was in circulation so they had to empty my tank.”

Mr Ayitogo said he was advised to report to the fuel station, which he did but got not significant results.

At the filling station, he said he requested to see the manager but was not granted access to the manager.

“They directed me to one of their supervisors, so when I narrated my ordeal to the supervisor, he said my complaints were strange as I was the first person coming with such complaints. So I left the station,” he said.

More Bitter Tales

Some Nigerians who said they had similar experience took to social media to vent their anger.

@Maazihashem, a Twitter user said, “My car just went up in flames on Gwarimpa express less than 3 minutes after purchasing black market fuel. Be careful out there guys,”

In a similar message, @timosilva in response to @Maazihashem tweet said, “Too bad yours had to burn.. I’m still trying to solve mine… I went to buy fuel and bought gbese (debt), the car wont start.. Drained all the fuel and bought another type.. still.”

Another user, @Leroiemmytv, said “Same thing happened to my car. Change the fuel pump and wash off any trace of the old fuel.”

Options

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Nigerians are paying deadly price for Europe’s dirty fuel.

Ridwan Oke, a Lagos-based lawyer, said affected motorists can explore legal options to demand compensation.

“If your engine has issues due to the adulterated fuel, you need to get prove from an expert to confirm the cause and the cause must be ascertained to be the adulterated fuel,” he said.

Mr Oke said affected person should be able to provide evidence of purchase of the adulterated fuel and the station you purchased from.

“Anybody that has prove to the two options above, can come together to sue the NNPC, every company responsible for importing fuel into the country as well as the filling station that sold the fuel,” Mr Oke said.

The lawyer said the suit would be a class action and that before you can do this, you must be able to prove that a specific damage has been done to you.

As for the filling stations, he said, “You might be wondering, why sue them? This is because they sold to you and they have the responsibility to sell a quality product to you. Failure to do so, they are also liable for the damage caused.”