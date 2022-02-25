The gunmen who robbed a bank in Edo State, Nigeria’s South-south, on Thursday afternoon were filmed while carrying out the robbery.

The clip, which was posted on Facebook, showed the robbers walking along the road, firing gunshots into the air, apparently to scare people away.

Except for a few cars, which may have been driven by the robbers, the road looked deserted.

The one-minute, 37-seconds video appeared to have been shot at a distance, from a storey building.

“See them! See them, chai!” A voice is heard from the background of the video. “These ones are criminals, they (were) ready (for this robbery).”

Some of the robbers walking out from the bank were seen hauling large sacks, apparently containing cash. One of them carried the sacks on his shoulder.

They put the stolen cash in the boot of a red-coloured Toyota Corolla.

“Oh boy, gun wey these people carry, police no carry,” said the background voice in the video.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported earlier that the robbers killed two police officers and five people during their siege on Uromi town in Esan Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to the report by NAN, the robbers attacked four banks and a divisional police headquarters.

They were said to have also used dynamites during the operation.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Bello Kontongs, confirmed the attack but said he had no further details.

Mr Kontongs, a superintendent of police, said one of the four banks attacked is a new generation establishment.