In a continued invasion of Ukraine, Russia in the early hours of Friday unleashed rockets on the Ukraine capital Kyiv, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister said in a tweet.

“”Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv,” an enraged Kuleba tweeted. Adding that “the last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany.”

CNN also confirmed the attacks, saying they appeared to come from the east of the city.

“At least three more explosions reverberated across the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, at dawn on Friday. They appeared to be coming from the southwest of the city,” CNN reported.

Mr Kuleba noted that Ukraine will defeat Russia the same way it defeated Nazi Germany.

He again called on the world to “stop Putin”, “Isolate Russia”, “Sever all ties”, “Kick Russia out of everywhere”.

However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said Russian troops had been stopped from advancing in most directions.

In a televised speech, Mr Zelenskyy said the Russian strikes were aimed at both military and civilian targets, Al Jazeera reported.

A missile strike hit a Ukrainian border post in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya, killing and wounding some guards, the border guard service has said.

The region has no land border with Russia but is located on the coast of the Azov Sea which the neighbours share.

Russia in a ‘special military operation’ commenced an attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

Despite sanctions from world leaders and organisations, President Vladimir Putin of Russia says he remains undeterred in his mission to ‘denazify’ Ukraine.