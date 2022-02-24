The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria has opposed some sections in the Bank Employees Bill that seeks to mandate spouses and children of bankers to declare their assets.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on the other, hand supported the provision in the bill.

The bill, sponsored by Francis Waive (PDP, Delta), seeks to prescribe 20-years-imprisonment for failure to declare assets.

Rita Adeyanju, the legal adviser to the Institute, in a memorandum she presented to the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes on Thursday, said such provision will breach the privacy of children and spouses.

Section 1(1) of the bill provides: “Immediately after assuming duty and, thereafter, at the determination of his employment, and in the case of a serving banker, within thirty (30) days of the receipt of the Declaration of Assets form from the appropriate authority or at such other intervals as the President or the appropriate authority may specify, make a full disclosure of his (or her) properties, assets and liabilities and those of his (or her) spouse or unmarried children under the age of 18 years.”

The body noted that such a provision will violate section 37 of the 1999 Constitution. It stated that the asset declaration should be restricted to the employees, not spouses or children.

The Institute also reacted to the provision that prohibits bank employees from operating foreign personal bank accounts.

Section 5 reads: “A bank employee shall not maintain or operate a personal bank account in any country outside Nigeria.”

It stated that such restriction is a harsh restriction to be placed on bankers. Therefore, the institute proposed:

“A bank employee may maintain or operate a personal bank account in any country outside Nigeria for legitimate reasons and shall make full disclosure of all such accounts in declaration of assets form,” the recommendation reads.

Hadiza Zubairu, chief of staff to EFCC Chairman, said the EFCC is in support of the bill and the declaration of assets by family members.

Mrs Zubairu also said the EFCC should be the designated authority to be in custody of the bankers’ assets declaration.

“As it relates to the appropriate authority, the EFCC is seeking to be the appropriate authority to receive these declarations.

“In relation to the properties of the spouses of the financial institution employees and designated non-financial institution, the EFCC supports that position because looking at issues at hand, when you are dealing with issues of money laundering, you are looking at the issues relating to preps and designated authorities, each and everybody becomes part and parcel of that, the individual, the spouse, the associate becomes part of it,” Mrs Zubairu stated.

Last year, the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had caused a stir when he declared that bankers are to start declaring assets by 1st of June 2021.

Danladi Umar, the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), also supported the bill.

Mr Danladi, however, opposed the inclusion of Customs personnel in the bill. According to him, declaration of assets by NCS officials is already covered by the Customs Act.

Babangida Ibrahim (APC, Katsina), who chaired the Committee in an acting capacity, said the views and opinions of all participants will be taken into consideration.