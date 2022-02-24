Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has urged the federal government to pay more attention to the welfare of security personnel as part of ways of improving the security situation in the state and the country in general.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Muhammad Bello, Mr Tambuwal made the call in Sokoto on Thursday when he attended the presentation of long service awards to operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) in the state at the agency’s office in the state capital.

He said the federal government needs to take the welfare and wellbeing of security personnel, especially those fighting bandits in prone areas, seriously.

Armed bandits have killed, kidnapped and displaced thousands of people and rustled livestocks in Sokoto, like many other North-west states.

The governor said: “Those (security agents) at the frontline should receive every attention that they deserve.”

Mr Tambuwal assured the state command of the SSS that it will soon take possession of surveillance equipment to facilitate its operations in bandits prone areas and criminal hideouts.

“We don’t have to procure the equipment ourselves. The procurement can be done by you. We can process it and have all the equipment that you require to enhance and improve the Services.

“We will not rest. We are not tired. There was hardly anytime we were approached by the Service or any security service in the state requesting for our help that we fall its hand. No. Your government, the government of Sokoto state, has been doing everything humanly possible to support this Services,” he added.

He also commended the top management of the SSS for the awards initiative, “which is clearly aimed at inspiring members of the Service to do more. Appreciating those who have done well will naturally elicit those in the Service to more and become even more committed.

“What you do for us is very important and must not be taken for granted. So, on behalf of people of Sokoto state I commend members of this Service and other security services in the state for all of their efforts over the years, particularly in the last five years that have been very troubling and trying moments in the history of this state.

“We have not had, since the advent of modern Sokoto state, a period that has witnessed lots of security challenges like the last five years. And, members of this Service of this Command have been deeply involved in doing their best; and giving their lives, making all the sacrifices for us to stem the tide, along with other security services in the state.”