As Vladimir Putin of Russia unleashes what he called a “special military operation” on Ukraine, many countries and regional organisations have reacted with sanctions, condemnations, and in a few cases, support for Russia.

However, many African countries have remained mum on the issue with the African Union also yet to take a position as of Thursday afternoon.

Nigeria, the acclaimed giant of Africa, has yet to publicly declare its stance on the tension that has been building up over the past weeks despite having a significant population in Ukraine.

As Russia attacked Ukraine, the Nigerian president and vice president were in Nasarawa and Borno states respectively for different reasons.

However, the Nigerian embassy in Kyiv has asked Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm and protect themselves.

As of the time of filing this report, Ghana, Kenya and Gabon were the only African countries to have made any comments on the events between Ukraine and Russia. These comments were made at the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Harold Agyeman of Ghana described the unfolding developments as “troubling”, saying the situation is a matter of concern not just for Ukraine and its neighbours but for all.

Martin Kimani of Kenya expressed concern over the serious risks of the conflict enveloping the entire Donbas region of Ukraine, leading to significant loss of life and a refugee crisis. He called for calm and protection of civilians and civilian objects from violations, he said there was still reason to believe in prospects for a diplomatic solution to the crisis — which will require a vision for a viable security architecture for Europe, protecting Ukraine and other states while remaining sensitive to the needs of other parties.

Xavier Biang of Gabon said the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine has been attacked. Men, women and children are caught in “murderous violence” in eastern Ukraine, he said, leading to a mass exodus that imperils their safety.

He noted that the spectre of war hangs over an entire region and as such, Gabon fears an imminent invasion of Ukraine. He said Moscow’s decision to recognise the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk sidelines the importance of the Minsk agreements.

The World reacts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine in a tweet said Ukraine will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. “Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.”

“We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine,” he tweeted.

“Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won’t give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Putin had “launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine” and peaceful cities were “under strikes.”

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” he tweeted.

President Joe Biden condemned Russia for an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine while promising that his country and its allies “will hold Russia accountable”.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine as a “blatant breach of international law” that “cannot be justified by anything”.

“In the name of humanity, do not allow a war to start in Europe which could be the worst war since the beginning of the century with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation but with an impact that cannot even foresee,” Antonio Guterres, UN Chief said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the next steps.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” Mr Johnson tweeted.

The bloc will hold Moscow accountable for the “unjustified” attack on Ukraine, the chief of the EU’s Executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said.

“In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” she said on Twitter.

In a statement, the EU said its leaders will discuss further sanctions on Russia at an emergency meeting later in the day.

These “further restrictive measures … will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action,” it added.

The Atlantic alliance’s secretary-general said Russia had “chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country.”

The attack “puts at risk countless civilian lives,” Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement, describing it as a “grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security.”

NATO ambassadors are to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday morning European time to discuss the attack.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki demanded an immediate reaction to Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, seeking the “fiercest possible” sanctions.

“We must immediately respond to Russia’s criminal aggression on Ukraine,” Mr Morawiecki tweeted.

“Europe and the free world have to stop Putin. Today’s European Council should approve the fiercest possible sanctions. Our support for Ukraine must be real.”

Hungary’s Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, said “war is the worst-case scenario”.

“The task now, just as always, is to guarantee the security of Hungarian people,” Mr Sjijjarto posted on his official Facebook page.

“Our embassy in Kyiv is operating, and ready to help Hungarians who are in the Ukraine right now.”

Scott Morrison, Australian prime minister, said sanctions against Russia would become law Friday but would not take effect until the end of March.

He said the time was needed to give “opportunities for businesses that have had very legitimate operations and business interests in Russia and in the affected territories of Ukraine to be able to make changes to their arrangements.”

“The reason we’re doing this is there must be a price for the unprovoked, unlawful, unwarranted, unjustified attacks and threats and intimidation that has been imposed by Russia on Ukraine. This cannot be a consequence-free action by Vladimir Putin and the Russian regime,” Mr Morrison said.

President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned Russia’s military attack against Ukraine, vowing Paris would work with allies to end the war.

“Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations,” Mr Macron wrote on Twitter, saying Russia had made the decision to “wage war” on Ukraine.

“France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands by Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war,” he added.

President Alexander Lukashenko said the Belarusian armed forces were not taking part in Russia’s military operation against Ukraine, the Belta news agency reported.

“Our troops are taking no part in this operation,” Mr Lukashenko was quoted as saying.

Although Belarus is not involved in the crisis, thousands of Russian troops stationed in the country moved Thursday morning into Ukraine.

Justin Trudeau, Canadian prime minister, in a statement called Russia’s attacks “unprovoked” and “a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Mr Trudeau said he would meet with partners from the group of seven to shape a collective response, “including by imposing sanctions additional to those announced earlier this week.”

“These reckless and dangerous acts will not go unpunished.”

Iran urged its citizens residing in Ukraine to leave the country, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Iran’s embassy in Ukraine is currently working on obtaining flight permits for the evacuation flights given that the Ukrainian airspace is currently closed, ISNA added.

Iran, Syria and Cuba were among the few countries that earlier on Wednesday supported Russia’s recognition of the breakaway Ukrainian regions.

President Maia Sandu said Moldova would introduce a state of emergency and was ready to accept tens of thousands of people coming in from neighbouring Ukraine.

“We will help people who need our help and support,” she said.

In a statement, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani urged all parties to exercise restraint and to resolve all conflicts through “constructive dialogue and diplomatic means”.

“Sheikh Tamim also called for the protection of civilians and the prioritisation of the humanitarian situation,” the statement said.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine said arrangements were being made to evacuate Indians since the Ukrainian airspace had been closed.

President Gitanas Nauseda said the Lithuanian parliament will decide whether to declare a state of emergency.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan condemned Russia’s military actions and said Japan will respond in a speedy fashion together with the U.S. and other allies.

“This Russian invasion stands to put at risk the basic principle of international order that forbids one-sided action of force in an attempt to change the status quo. We strongly condemn Russia, and we will respond speedily in cooperation with the US and other Western nations,” Mr Kishida added.

Although China has refused to recognise the breakaway regions in Ukraine, it has criticised sanctions on Russia.

“We believe that sanctions are never the fundamental and effective way to solve problems. China always opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions,” Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said during the ministry’s daily briefing.

“Have they solved the problem? Is the world better off because of US sanctions? Will Ukraine’s problems be resolved automatically by the imposition of US sanctions against Russia? Will Europe’s security be more secure as a result of US sanctions against Russia? I think we should try to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiation,” she said.