Within the past few weeks, Nigeria has maintained a trend of low infections and fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic.

But the situation is not the same with other countries of the world as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that for last week alone about 68,000 deaths were recorded from the pandemic globally.

This revelation was contained in a video posted on WHO’s official Facebook page on Thursday with the global body’s COVID-19 technical lead, Maria Kerkhovein, stating that the pandemic was not yet over and that increasing vaccination remains fundamental to ending it.

WHO said the increasing fatality figure was mostly driven by the omicron variant.

Nigeria’s update

On Wednesday, with no fatalities, Nigeria recorded 42 new COVID-19 infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the NCDC Thursday morning revealed that the new confirmed cases have raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 254,394, while the fatality toll still stands at 3,142.

The data also shows that a total of 20,406 people are still down with the virus nationwide, while 230,861 people have been successfully treated and discharged since the disease outbreak two years ago.

With no backlog of infections and discharges, the breakdown of the latest data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the infections chart with 25 cases.

FCT came second on the log with 13 cases, while Kaduna State in the North-west reported two cases.

Both Kano State in the North-west and Oyo State in the South-west reported a single case each.

NCDC further noted that eight states: Bauchi, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Rivers, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Wednesday.

WHO speaks on vaccination

In the video shared on its Facebook page, Mrs Kerkhove explained that vaccination is important to help countries find the right balance of reducing transmission while saving people’s lives at the same time.

“The most critical thing we need right now is increasing vaccination and this remains fundamental to ending this emergency of this pandemic that we are in,” she said.

According to the New York Time vaccine tracker, as of February 21, 2022, more than 4.9 billion people worldwide have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, equal to about 63.9 per cent of the world population.

Omicron

The WHO official said the omicron variants are driving the global surge in infections and deaths, and there are still some countries that are experiencing overwhelmed hospital systems at a global level.

She added that the latest fatalities indicate a decrease compared to the 75,000 deaths that were reported in the previous weeks, while testing strategies have changed drastically in some countries.

“Almost 68,000 people were reported to have died last week, and that is a decrease from the week before, but again, I want to caution on this because we know some countries haven’t reported their deaths yet to us,” she said.

Mrs Kerkhove reiterated that Omicron has replaced the Delta variant at the global level.

In a recent video, she also explained that within the Omicron’s sub-lineages, the BA.2 is more transmissible.

She said: “It’s quite incredible how quickly Omicron, the latest variant of concern, has overtaken Delta around the world. We could see some further infections of BA.2 after this big wave of BA.1 and I know a lot of people are concerned about this, but this is something that we are looking at.

“Omicron is not, quote-unquote, mild. It is less severe than delta. But we are still seeing significant numbers of hospitalisations of Omicron and deaths.”