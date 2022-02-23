The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced five additional countries that have gotten approval to begin vaccine production locally.

These countries are Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Serbia, and Vietnam.

This is coming a few days after six African countries including Nigeria were selected by the global body to receive the technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines.

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said vaccine inequity called for the urgent need to increase local production.

He said the aim of the hub being built is to provide a facility where manufacturers from low and middle income countries can receive training on how to produce certain vaccines and the licences to do so.

“We believe the mRNA technology transfer is a huge promise, not just for increasing access to vaccines against COVID-19 but also for other diseases including malaria, tuberculosis, and cancer,” he said

Speaking on the cost of production and accessibility, Mr Ghebreyesus added: “I was honored to have the opportunity to visit the hub two weeks ago, and it’s already producing results with regions announcement that it has produced its own mRNA vaccine candidates.

“Producing mRNA vaccines poses some barriers to low and middle-income countries, including their costs, the fact that they require a cold chain that’s difficult and expensive to implement. It also requires a skilled and trained workforce,

He added that the Government of the Republic of Korea has offered a huge facility that conducts manufacturing training locally and will expand its operations to accommodate trainees from other countries.

Vaccine inequity

Mr Ghebreyesus further described vaccine inequity as the most obvious lesson from the pandemic which has undermined the WHO’s efforts in eradicating COVID-19 like other diseases.

He said: “Vaccines are among the most powerful inventions in human history. Thanks to vaccines, smallpox is no more, polio is on the brink of eradication. And once feared diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, measles, and meningitis can now be easily prevented

“Then, of course, vaccines have held to change the course of the COVID 19 pandemic but the scientific triumph has been undermined by vast inequities in access to these life-saving tools.

About mRNA technology hub

According to WHO, the global mRNA technology transfer hub was established in 2021 in South Africa as a partnership between WHO region biologics the biologicals and vaccines Institute of South Africa or the South African Medical Research Council, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the medicines patentable and strong support from Belgium. Canada, France, Germany, Norway, the European Union, the African Union.

The technology will also ensure that the countries have all the necessary operating procedures and know-how to manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.

It explained that the hub was primarily set up to address the COVID-19 emergency because it had the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other products as well.

Vaccination goal

Local production of vaccines is one of WHO’s strategies to achieve its vaccination goal.

The WHO had set a target to vaccinate 10 per cent of every country, economy, and territory by the end of September 2021 but by that date 56 countries, including Nigeria, had not been able to do so.

WHO came up with a new strategy and concluded to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population of every country by the end of 2021 and 70 per cent by mid-2022.

According to the New York Time vaccine tracker, as of February 21, 2022, more than 4.9 billion people worldwide have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, equal to about 63.9 percent of the world population.