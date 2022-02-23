A lawmaker in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east, said she has been prevented from getting her salary and other entitlements because of her refusal to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmaker, Ngọzi Eziulo, who represents Afikpo North East State Constituency in the Ebonyi House of Assembly, disclosed this to reporters on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

She is one of the two lawmakers whom the Speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru, claimed they had written a letter to the house indicating that they had resigned from the PDP.

She denied writing the resignation letter that was read at plenary by the speaker, adding that she has no reason to leave the party “which has been so good” to her.

Both Mrs Eziulo and the other lawmakers, Oliver Osi (Ivo Constituency) were absent at the plenary when the letters were read.

She challenged the House leadership to produce a copy of such a letter bearing her signature to prove that she wrote it.

“I never wrote the letter and can never write such a letter.

“I am still wondering how they came about such a letter. That letter is a forgery. If they said I have resigned, let them bring such a letter and let me see it with my signature.

“I am considering legal action because that letter is forged and you know forgery is a criminal offence,” she said.

Mrs Eziulo said she has not been paid her salary and entitlements since Governor David Umahi defected from the PDP to the APC because of her refusal to join the APC.

“Ever since the governor defected, I have not been paid my entitlement including salary.

“When I asked, they said their reason is that I have not joined them in APC, that once I join, they will start paying.

“I told them if that is the condition I will never join, and they are still holding on to it,” she said.

She said the House has refused to pay her, despite a series of letters and reminders by her lawyers.

She said instead her life was being threatened by “those who are hell bent” on forcing her to join the APC.

“In fact, they have threatened to take (away) my official car. They have also been threatening my life, by saying they will send their thugs after me all because I refused to join them,” she said.

Mrs Eziulo said despite not being paid her entitlements, she has been attending sittings and other functions of the House.

She vowed to remain with the PDP.

“I don’t see any reason why I should leave my party PDP. This is a party that brought me to the House. I am somebody that will ever remain grateful to people that do me good. PDP did me well so I can’t leave the party,” she said.

The speaker, Mr Nwifuru did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comment from him.

His media aide, Leo Oketa, did not also respond to calls.