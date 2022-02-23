President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in six National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event preceded the commencement of the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.

The national commissioners are Mohammed Haruna (Niger), May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta), Ukaegbu Nnamdi (Abia), Abubakar Alkali (Adamawa), Rhoda Gumus (Bayelsa) and Sam Olumekun (Ondo).

Those at the inauguration of the Commissioners were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, some ministers as well as INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu also witnessed the inauguration of the INEC Commissioners.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, after the swearing-in, Mr Yakubu said with the inauguration of the commissioners, Nigerians should expect the best out of the commission.

He said: “Well, it’s a good day for the Commission, with the swearing-in of the six National Commissioners, we have the full complement of 12 National Commissioners.

“It’s coming three days to by-elections in four states of the federation and as we plan for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

“As we continue to prepare for the 2023 general elections, we’ll go on firing on all cylinders now that we have the full complement of commissioners and Nigerians should expect the best out of the Commission.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate on February 3, confirmed the nominees, following Mr Buhari’s request in compliance with the provisions of Section 153(1)(f) of the Constitution, and pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

