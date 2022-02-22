The Senate has joined other Nigerians to complain about the hike in airline tickets.

It lamented that local airfare in Nigeria has, in the past few days, risen by 63 per cent in response to a spike in the price of aviation fuel and attendant cost of operation.

To this regard, the lawmakers asked the federal government to immediately release the funds required by the Federal Emergency Road Management Agency (FERMA) – in order to enable the agency carry out its primary responsibility of rehabilitating federal roads, especially in the face of the astronomical increase in airfares.

The lawmakers made the call on Tuesday after they deliberated on a Point of Order raised by Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River South) – to draw their attention to the increase in airfare and the implication for Nigerian roads.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how many Nigerians have criticised the sudden spike in the prices of airlines’ tickets.

Many domestic airlines like Airpeace, Ibom Air, Max Air, Aero contractors, Dana, Azman air among others, pegged their minimum fare at N50,000 ( for one –way economy tickets) which formerly ranged between N23,300 and N35,000.

In his debate, Mr Bassey worried that the increase in airfares would increase the pressure on the neglected and dilapidated Nigerian roads and further worsen their state.

FERMA, he said, had a budgetary approval of just 20 per cent of the funds it requires for the rehabilitation of about 35,000km of federal roads in 2022. And the sum of about N850 billion naira that is to accrue to FERMA by virtue of the five per cent User Charge on pump price of petrol, diesel and international vehicle transit charges provided for in Section 14 of FERMA (Amendment) Act 2007, is still being owed FERMA by the Federal Government.

“The humongous debt owed FERMA by the federal government has hampered the effective discharge of FERMA’s primary responsibility of road maintenance and rehabilitation,” he said.

In his contribution, Jigawa senator, Hassan Hajedjia, said the reasons given for this price increase are not tenable.

“I understand there are now 30 new licenses being processed for new airlines into the country. Apart from the bad roads, I think the biggest factor that drives people to the airline is insecurity.

“We are seeing state-owned airlines like Ibom Air bringing in brand new aircraft. This administration has actually removed duties on aircraft. For airlines to say their profits are being affected, I think we need to look at it and because you are forced to fly there is nothing you can do than continue to pay.

“We should look at the efforts being made by the federal government to reconstruct and rehabilitate the roads in the country. We also have to understand the efforts by the Federal Ministry of Works to generate funds to rehabilitate the bad roads we have.”

While he noted that Nigeria is spending so much in rehabilitating the roads in the country, he reminded the Senate of the current exchange rate and that 90 per cent of aviation is funded by foreign exchange – hence another reason for the hike.

The lawmakers, thereafter, called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency on the nation’s federal roads.