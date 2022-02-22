The Senate will vote on the proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution in March 1.

The lawmakers will vote on the recommendations by the Senate Committee on Constitution Review.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, made this known during plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmaker, who is also the chairperson of the panel, said the report of the Constitution Review Committee would be laid on Wednesday during plenary, and copies distributed to the lawmakers on the same day.

The comment was a sequel to an announcement made to invite members of the committee to a meeting scheduled to hold by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He appealed to his colleagues to study the report ahead of its consideration and ensure they are present during plenary next Tuesday to avail themselves of the opportunity to vote on it.

He also reminded the senators that some provisions of the report require the mandatory two-thirds and four-fifth requirements of the membership of the entire Senate, to be considered and voted on.

“The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution will meet today, Tuesday, 22nd day of February, 2022, immediately after plenary sitting at room 221 of the Senate building.

“Please, this meeting is very crucial. Tomorrow, the Senate President will announce that the report of the Constitution Review Committee will be laid on Wednesday tomorrow and, thereafter, we will take our vote on March 1st which will be Tuesday.

“That will give us about four to five days to review the report, consult as we deem fit and be prepared to vote. It is imperative that all of our colleagues be present on that day.

“As you know, there are certain amendments that will require the two-thirds majority of all our colleagues – the entire Senate – not two-third of those who are present, but two-thirds of the entire membership of the Senate and, indeed, there are some other provisions that would require four-fifths of the entire Senate.

“So, please, it is my appeal without prejudice to the announcement the Senate President will make tomorrow, in my capacity as the Chairman of the Committee, to urge that all of our members be prepared to be present to cast their vote on Tuesday.

“The report will be laid tomorrow and be made available to all members, which report you will take home and we expect you to bring back to the chamber on Tuesday to cast your vote.”

The ongoing review is the fifth that will be made to the constitution since the commencement of the current democratic dispensation. Tomorrow’s voting on the alterations will be the final stage of the current process.

While some Nigerians have condemned the entire process, describing it as a waste of time and resources, other Nigerians said it is timely and long overdue.

Some major recommendations made by individuals and civic groups range from state police, restructuring and devolution of powers, robust electoral reforms, gender inclusiveness and financial autonomy for the judiciary and local governments.

Many, like the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who demanded a new constitution, explained that the current one is outdated.

He had called for an insertion of a clause to pave the way for a rewritten constitution, which would continue to be in operation until a fresh one is ready.

A former presidential aspirant, Oby Ezekwesili, also made a similar call when she said the current constitution, which has been altered four times, is outdated.

Others like the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, called for devolution of powers at the public hearings as they demanded that more powers be given to state and local governments.

This, he said, is necessary because the existing structure overburdens the federal government with too many responsibilities which it cannot handle efficiently. And that each state of the federation should decide the model of democratic local government that best suits it.

In the same vein, he called for state policing as well as the autonomy of the judiciary in states.

The creation of new states and state policing are some other major demands that came up during public hearings – a point President Muhammadu Buhari has openly opposed.

