The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) says it will comment on the postponement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Chairman of the forum, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, disclosed this after its meeting in Abuja on Monday night.

The forum is the platform of all APC governors.

The APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) postponed the party’s national convention from February 26 to March 26.

It released a new timetable and schedule of activities for the National Convention and Zonal Congresses on Monday.

According to the new timetable, activities for the national convention will begin on February 24, with the publication of committees for the zonal congresses.

The sale of forms to aspirants for elective offices will begin on Wednesday, March 9 and end on Friday, March 11.

“As a forum, we met on Monday and agreed to meet with President Buhari on Tuesday for further discussion on the national convention and other issues,’’ Mr Bagudu, said.

“We will rather not comment on any timetable or any activities until we meet with the president.”

Mr Bagudu said Monday’s meeting discussed developments in states and reviewed recent council elections in the FCT and Saturday’s Osun State governorship primary.

He added that the meeting also discussed the court judgement that resolved the 2021 Kano State congress issue and preparations for the party’s national convention.

“We had briefings from the chairman of the CECPC, Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe,’’ he said.

Mr Bagudu assured that APC governors would continue to earn the confidence of Nigerians by delivering on their electoral mandates transparently.

He appreciated Nigerians for showing interest in happenings within the party’s rank and file, adding that the forum would continue to work with other stakeholders to enthrone good governance.

He said the forum was conscious of the fact that Nigerians held the APC in high esteem, and would not disappoint them.

“All APC governors have met, and as always, we appreciate the need to work with other stakeholders.

“We had always been humble to acknowledge that we are not the only stakeholders in the party.

“We will work with other stakeholders to ensure that we deliver transparently and honestly, national executives that will continue to earn the confidence of all party members and of Nigerians,’’ he said.

