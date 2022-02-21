The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed indefinitely its national convention earlier scheduled for February 26.

The ruling party has instead fixed its zonal congresses for March 26

The decision was communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

The letter was signed by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State and the Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe.

Although not expressly stated, the decision to hold the zonal congresses suggests that the February 26 national convention is no longer feasible.

Until a few days ago when the APC disclosed its plans to amend some sections of its constitution, the concept of zonal congresses was alien to the party.

In the amendments proposed by the Governor Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee, the party created the new organ not only to elect officers of the Zonal Executive Committee but to also approve budget, receive reports from officers in the region and delegate powers.

The APC in the notice said that Monday’s letter to the INEC supersedes its earlier one informing INEC of its national convention on February 26.

“This notice supersedes our earlier notice for National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14 this is predicated on the evaluation of our Party Constitution.

“In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 12:6 of our Party Constitution we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to hold its Zonal Congresses on Saturday 26th March, 2022.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.”

The proposed Zonal Congress shall be for each of the six geo-political zones of the country, comprising its chairman, past zonal chairmen, serving and past governors, senators among others.

The party had on February 3 written INEC to inform it that it would hold its national convention on February 26.