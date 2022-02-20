The Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, on Saturday, slumped in his Abuja residence from where he was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

According to The Standard newspaper in Kenya, Sospeter Magita, his twin brother who is a former Kenya ambassador to Russia, said he died after eating lunch.

“It is a very sad moment that I have today lost my best friend and confidant,” he said, adding that Mr Machage died in the presence of the latter’s wife.

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has also extended his condolence to the bereaved family, a statement from the State House said.

“I received the shocking news of the sudden death of my friend and our country’s ambassador to Nigeria Dr Wilfred Machage last evening with disbelief,” Mr Kenyatta said.

Describing Mr Machage as a selfless person, Mr Kenyatta said he will be remembered for his many years of public service over the years as a medical doctor, politician, cabinet minister and diplomat who worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of Kenyans.

“As a politician, Dr Machage was a relentless advocate of the interests of wananchi especially Kuria and Migori residents that he represented in the National Assembly and Senate respectively,” he said.

The Kenyan president said Mr Machage’s loyalty, professionalism and firmness saw him appointed to various senior government positions.

“Dr Machage was a charismatic, determined and forthright leader whose friendly disposition and wit earned him many friends,” Mr Kenyatta said.

Mr Machage was appointed Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria in 2018 from where he was accredited to 12 other countries in Central and West Africa.

Before then, he was a two-term Kuria East MP, senator and former cabinet minister.