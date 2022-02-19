The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter said that it embarked on an indefinite strike over the non-release of December 2021 allocations by FCTA.

The FCT NULGE President, Ibrahim Kabi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the strike had become imperative to enable them press home their demands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union had on Thursday, embarked on industrial action, which cut across workers from the six area councils of FCT.

“Worried by the non- abatement of the current impasse between the FCTA and the area councils chairmen in FCT, the FCT NULGE embarked on an indefinite strike over none release of the allocation.

“NULGE FCT chapter in a genuine efforts aimed at amicable settlement of the matter, met with the chairmen of the six (6) area councils on Feb. 16.

“As a result of the deadlock, area councils’ workers in the FCT have continued to surfer untold hardship since the beginning of this year, as no meaningful efforts is in sight for payment of January salaries.

“NULGE’s resolutions and stand is that the strike has started indefinitely and there is no sign in sight when it will end,” he said.

Mr Kabi maintained that the only resolution between the local governments and state governments was to grant Autonomy to the local governments.

He said that this would put an end to local government being treated as mere Ministry, Department and Agency’s of states.

“The immediate release of the area councils December 2021 allocation from FAAC is of essence to enable area councils pay January salary to their workers.

“We are also asking that 10 per cent of the FCT IRS accruing to the area councils be released with a template of how to pay the area councils the backlog and arrears.

”NULGE FCT is still committed to and will not relent on its oars in the push and fight for a local government autonomy in Nigeria,” he said.

