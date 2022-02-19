With no fatality reported, Nigeria on Friday recorded 39 additional coronavirus infections across three states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The latest statistics as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday morning show that the country’s death toll still stands at 3,142.
With a backlog of 25 infections reported from Lagos State for February 17 and 18, the centre stated that Nigeria’s infection toll has increased to 254,221.
The centre noted that a total of 230,549 people have now been discharged nationwide.
The breakdown of the data reveals that Rivers and Delta states follow Lagos State on the log with six and four cases respectively.
FCT also reported four cases, while four states: Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Friday.
