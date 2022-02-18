Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, EFCC, has rejected the proposed criminalisation of ransom payment to kidnappers or terrorists to secure release of hostages.

The Senate’s plan to criminalise ransom payment is part of ongoing amendment to the Terrorism Prevention Act.

The agency said instead of criminalising ransom payment to abductors, such negotiation should be subjected to security vetting.

The EFFC’s Director, Legal and Prosecution Department, Chile Okoroma, made this known when he appeared before the Senate Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters; and Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes – for the public hearing of the amendment bill.

The bill, sponsored by Imo senator, Francis Onyewuchi, proposes 15 years imprisonment for anyone who pays ransom to kidnappers.

Section 14 of the bill reads, “Anyone who transfers funds, makes payment or colludes with an abductor, kidnapper or terrorist to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped is guilty of a felony and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years.”

The EFCC , however, thinks otherwise.

While Mr Okoroma applauded other provisions of the bill, he said it would be unfair to penalise people who pay ransom.

He suggested that the penalty be narrowed down to the receivers of the ransom, not the givers.

Similarly, the Nigerian Navy kicked against the idea.

A naval officer, K.O. Egbuchulam, who represented the Chief of Naval Staff, said such negotiations would be subjected to security vetting and tracking of kidnappers.

“It is suggested that the bill could make the negotiation and proposed payment of ransom to kidnappers or terrorists to secure release of hostages, subject to the prior knowledge of ONSA/Armed Forces of Nigeria/Police for coordination.

“It is opined that subjecting such payment of ransom to security vetting and tracking is preferable to outright criminalisation,” he said.

EFCC, AGF disagree over proceeds of crime commission

At the hearing, three other anti-corruption bills were considered – Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) bill, Public Complaints Commission (Repeal and Re-Enactment) bill and the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) bill.

The Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) bill, seeks to establish a commission to handle forfeiture of assets acquired through criminal and illegal activities.

Both the EFCC and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, disagreed on the need to create a new agency to be solely responsible for forfeiture of the proceeds of crimes assets.

While the EFCC said creating a new agency is not necessary since the anti-graft body is well positioned to handle such duties, the AGF believed the agency will not pose financial challenges for the country – only help to recover stolen revenues.

Secretary to the EFCC, George Ekpungu, reminded the panel of the federal government’s white paper on the reduction of the establishment of new agencies.

“I don’t think creating a new one that would manage the proceeds of crimes is necessary. This one is like a caveat. We remember the Presidential Panel on Investigation and Recovery of Public Property and what it almost foisted on the nation – crises, confusion and drawbacks,” he said, adding that the proposed agency would lead to additional financial burden for the country.

Mr Malami, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Legal Drafting, Federal Ministry of Justice, Godwin Iheabunike, said the commission would handle civil forfeiture for the ministry.

“Our agencies right now are handling criminal forfeitures which means we have to wait until they are done with prosecutions before they can now come back to do recovery.

“But now, this agency will do civil recovery. It would also help Nigeria to gain a reputation in the global community.”

CBN rejects new anti-money laundering laws

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) opposed moves by the Senate to enact a new anti-money laundering law instead of amending the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011.

A Director of the CBN, Chibuzor Efobi, who represented the apex bank, said where the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011, is repealed and re-enacted, there would be new legal foundations which have not been assessed against the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards.

This, he said, would bring about a new law that may likely be deficient in other areas not limited to the deficiencies identified in the Mutual Evaluation Report.

“Additionally, the new law will have to be completely reviewed by the FATF and GIABA (Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa) for compliance with FATF recommendations.

“There will be a risk that the international assessment identifies new gaps which would lead to rating downgrades.

“Consequently, the CBN is opposed to the passage of the proposed bills for the repeal and re-enactment of the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011. We have attached a copy of a proposed amendment to the 2011 Act for your consideration and necessary action.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the joint committee, Suleiman Kwari (APC, Kaduna North), said the proposed legislations were aimed at strengthening the fight against corruption in the country.

While stressing the need to observe certain international commitments and obligations, Mr Kwari assured that the National Assembly is mindful of the nation’s sovereignty.