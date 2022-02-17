The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has summoned Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former federal lawmaker who is now an executive director at the agency, over allegations of misconduct.

In a letter dated February 15 issued by Zubairu Salihu, chairman of FHA’s investigative/disciplinary committee, the FHA said Mr Jibrin had failed to respond to a a query issued earlier.

Mr Jibrin was appointed executive director (Business Development) of FHA in August 2020 after the court annulled his election to the House of Representatives.

It is unclear what his alleged offence is. But Mr Jibrin has lately led the presidential election campaign of the former Lagos governor, Ahmed Tinubu, while still in office as a government worker.

In the letter seen by this newspaper, the FHA panel said Mr Jibrin is expected to appear before it on Friday, February 18, at FHA’s office in Abuja.

It said the committee’s work will not be invalidated if the former lawmaker does not show up to defend himself against allegations levelled against him.

“Please recall the query issued to you by the Managing Director/CEO over allegations of serious misconduct in the course of your official duties, and your deliberate refusal to respond to the query as required by the Rules of Public Service as applicable to public officers,” the letter said.

Mr Salihu said: “In furtherance of the above the governing board at its 3rd Regular meeting held on Tuesday 2nd February, 2022 had set up an Investigative/Disciplinary Panel to investigate all the alleged serious misconducts levelled against you.”

The panel warned Mr Jibrin of possibly being fired.

“On the specified date, the question of the disciplinary action against you including termination or dismissal (if necessary) will be brought forward and you are required to appear before the panel personally to defend yourself,” it said.

“You are also entitled to call witnesses, if need be. Please further note that your failure to appear will not invalidate the proceedings of the Panel,” the letter read.

It said: “This invitation is issued in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 8.2.0 of the Federal Housing Authority Revised Condition of Service, 2008 and Section 030307 of the Public Service Rules (2009).”