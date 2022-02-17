Over 100 people have lost their lives in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis due to landslides and flash flooding, state authorities have said.

The hillside neighbourhoods of Petrópolis, a city is located in the mountains north of the Brazilian capital, Rio de Janeiro, have been hit by torrential rainfall, which subsumed houses and destroyed cars swept away by floodwaters.

Search and rescue teams are combing the mud for survivors, the BBC reported.

The Brazilian government said on Twitter that the national civil defence had rescued 24 people so far, with 94 confirmed deaths. Videos shared on social media showed extensive damage and vehicles floating on the streets.

After the heavy rains that devastated the city of Petrópolis, state of Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian government promptly mobilized resources and personnel from its Agencies and the Armed Forces in search and rescue and to support the victims of this tragedy that shook the nation. pic.twitter.com/MDKO0DKHCu — Government of Brazil (@govbrazil) February 17, 2022

Search and health aid are still underway, the government said.

Petrópolis is known for its popular tourist sites in the hills. But after months of rain in the city, its beauty now lay in ruins.

Around 300 people are being housed in schools and shelters, and charities are calling for donations of mattresses, food, clothing and face masks, the BBC reported.

The city’s mayor has declared a state of emergency and President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on an official trip to Russia, has said he will organise immediate help for the victims.

In January 2011, Petrópolis and its surroundings were hit by storms and more than 900 people died of the landslides disaster.