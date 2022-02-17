The Police Service Commision (PSC) has suspended two officers of the Nigerian Police who are linked to the former Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the force, Abba Kyari.

Spokesperson of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

The suspended officers, according to the statement, are Sunday Ubua, an assistant commissioner of police, and James Abawa, an assistant superintendent of police.

The Commission also requested the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, to place on suspension, Simon Agrigba and John Nuhu, both inspectors, in accordance with the Powers of Delegation.

It further requested Mr Alkali to inform it of the arrest of John Umoru, an assistant superintendent of police, who is currently at large, whenever his arrest is effected to enable it take necessary action.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had on Monday declared Mr Kyari wanted for aiding and abetting drug pushing and running his own transnational drug cartel.

Following the declaration, the Nigerian police announced that Mr Kyari was arrested alongside four other members of the IRT and handed over to the agency.

Reacting to the development, the PSC, which is the body statutorily responsible for disciplinary actions against police officers, said the two officers suspended were working closely with the suspended deputy commissioner of police.

“The two Police Officers were working under the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force.

“They were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,” the statement said.

PSC asked the IGP to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action

Read full statement:

PSC SUSPENDS ABBA KYARI’s MEN, DIRECTS IGP TO SUSPEND TWO INSPECTORS, CALLS FOR INFORMATION ON DEVELOPMENTS ON THE COCAINE SAGA

The Police Service Commission has suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP James Bawa from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective Offices with effect from Monday, 14th February, 2022.

The two Police Officers were working under the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force. They were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The Commission’s decision was contained in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, dated 16th February 2022 and signed by Hon. Justice Clara B. Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Honourable Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector General of Police.

The Commission in the letter titled “Re- Investigation into seizure and Transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of 25 kilogrammes of Cocaine by the Office of DCP, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Department of Force Intelligence Bureau” stated that in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406, the Commission has approved the suspension of the Officers ” until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them”.

The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to ‘note also that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations”.

The Inspector General of Police was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the Powers of Delegation.

” The IGP is further requested to inform the Commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru who is currently at large whenever his arrest is effected to enable it take necessary action”.

The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

The Commission is in receipt of a copy of IGP’s letter on the subject matter with Reference number CB:

4099/FHQ/ABJ/Vol16/151 dated 14th February, 2022 and addressed to Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa rtd, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations.

Thursday, February 17th, 2022