The European Union Wednesday announced a multiannual indicative programme (seven-year funding scheme) for its intervention in Nigeria.

In a press statement, the EU said it will provide funding to the tune of 508 million euros for the period 2021 to 2024 to projects that reinforce its bilateral cooperation with Nigeria. And after a review, it will determine the allocation for the remaining period of 2025 to 2027.

The Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP) focuses on three broad priority areas: green and digital economy; governance, peace and migration and human development.

“The European Union has a long-standing partnership with Nigeria. Today, we are marking a step in our cooperation, by committing ourselves to long-term support aligned with our shared priorities, values and interests. This is in the spirit of the Global Gateway strategy adopted by the EU last December. We are glad to launch this multiannual programme during the visit of the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Ms Margrethe Vestager, and on the eve of the 6th EU-African Union Summit in Brussels,” said Samuela Isopi, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

“With this strategic document, the EU commits to provide support for the priorities defined in consultation with the Nigeria authorities and its Member States. Other key stakeholders, in particular Civil Society Organisations, including women and youth groups, representatives of the private sector, the UN and other partners, were consulted,” Ms Isopi said.

The EU said it will work with its Member States, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and other EU Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) in the implementation of the agreed priorities, under the Team Europe approach.

Two Team Europe Initiatives (TEI) have been prepared for Nigeria: one on Green Economy and the other on Peace and Governance. The agreed priorities are in line with the UN’s 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement.

“The adoption of the MIP is an important step in reinforcing and concretising the EU’s cooperation with Nigeria. It will enable the EU and Nigeria to continue working together on programmes and projects that are built on shared objectives, principles and values,” it said.

About Multiannual Indicative Programmes (MIPs)

The Multiannual Indicative Programmes help secure financing for projects of common interest on a multi-annual basis in the context of Global Europe.

The Global Europe programming, officially launched in November 2020, addresses the overarching priorities of the EU, promotes the post-Covid-19 green, digital, inclusive and sustainable recovery and fully respects the commitments contained in the new instrument, particularly on climate action, social inclusion and human development, migration and forced displacement, and gender equality.

The country and regional MIPs are adopted by the commission after consultation with the partner country/regional organisations, EU Member States and all relevant stakeholders. These documents establish the main priority areas for cooperation, specific objectives, expected results as well as the indicative allocations for the EU cooperation with partner countries and regions covered by Global Europe, i.e. the Neighbourhood, Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and the Pacific, and the Americas and the Caribbean. These Multiannual Indicative Programmes, therefore, constitute the long-term plans for the implementation of Global Europe in these countries and regions.

Global Europe and its MIPs are implemented through a Team Europe approach. Team Europe brings together the EU, Member States with their respective financial and development institutions, including the European Investment Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and seeks to mobilise the private sector in order to leverage investments for a greater impact. By pooling experience, expertise and resources from partners, it provides an opportunity to combine the most appropriate mix of implementing modalities to achieve objectives and obtain maximum results in programming, including through Team Europe Initiatives that underpin the implementation of Global Gateway strategy.