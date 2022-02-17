France and its allies in the anti-jihadist operations in Mali, on Thursday, announced a “coordinated withdrawal” of their forces due to “multiple obstructions” by Mali’s ruling military junta, France24 reported.

This announcement comes a day after a meeting between African and European leaders in Paris and while the AU-EU summit is ongoing in Brussels.

France, some EU nations and Canada in a joint statement, vowed to pursue “joint action against terrorism in the Sahel region, including in Niger and in the Gulf of Guinea” by June 2022.

“Due to multiple obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities, Canada and the European States operating alongside Operation Barkhane and within the Task Force Takuba deem that the political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali,” the statement said. The allies, therefore “decided to commence the coordinated withdrawal of their respective military resources dedicated to these operations from Malian territory.”

As the decade-long relationship ends, President Emmanuel Macron said Niger had agreed to host European forces fighting Islamist militants.

“The heart of this military operation will no longer be in Mali but in Niger,” Mr Macron said, adding that France’s Sabre special forces would remain posted in Burkina Faso.

He also said the remaining forces would provide further assistance for countries in the Gulf of Guinea. “These states are increasingly exposed to efforts by terrorist groups to implant themselves in their territory.”

Mr Macron added that Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have made the Sahel region of West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea nations “a priority for their strategy of expansion.”

“They are investing there and exploiting local causes in order to better pursue their global and regional agenda,” he said.

However, Mr Macron said he “totally refuses” to call French military operations in Mali a “failure.”

“I completely reject this term,” Mr Macron told a press conference in Paris.

“We cannot remain militarily engaged alongside de-facto authorities whose strategy and hidden aims we do not share.”

Reacting to the announcement, Senegalese President Macky Sall, at the same press conference, said, “we have agreed with Europe that the struggle against terrorism in the Sahel cannot be the business of African countries alone, there’s a consensus on this.”