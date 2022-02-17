The Ugandan government will no longer conduct COVID-19 tests for passengers travelling into the country through the Entebbe International Airport, the country’s ministry of health has said.

The director-general of health services, Henry Mwebesa, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the decision was made following a decrease in COVID-19 infections globally.

Mr Mwebesa said the government noticed a few new cases were being recorded at the airport and that the threat of new coronavirus variants and community transmissions has reduced.

“The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that the mandatory COVID-19 testing of all incoming travellers at Entebbe International Airport upon arrival has been stopped with effect from today, 16 February 2022,” the statement published on the ministry’s website reads.

“The suspension of mandatory testing is informed by the decline in positive cases identified at the airport and reduction in the global threat of new Variants of Concern (VoC) and therefore reduced risk of importation of VoC that will increase community transmission.”

Entebbe international airport is the biggest airport in Uganda.

The Uganda government had imposed mandatory testing at the airport in September 2021 following the detection of more variants of Omicron imported from neighbouring countries in travellers who arrived via the airport.

Before the restrictions, incoming travellers were only required to show a valid negative PCR certificate obtained from an accredited laboratory in their countries of origin.

Despite the latest development, the government said travellers are still required to be tested 72 hours before arrival or departure from the airport.

“Our health workers will continue to screen all travellers both at arrival and departure and verify their COVID-19 test certificates,” Mr Mwebesa said.

According to data on Worldometer, over 11 million COVID-19 cases and 245,814 deaths have been reported in Africa. Uganda accounts for 162,865 of these cases and over 3,000 persons have died from COVID-19 related complications.

Nigeria in retrospect

In Nigeria, a COVID-19 PCR test is required to be done within 48 hours of departure for all travellers.

According to protocols published on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP), the Post-arrival Day-2 COVID-19 PCR test is also compulsory for all travellers arriving in the country.

“Travellers must perform a COVID-19 PCR test not more than two days (48 hours) before boarding/departure. PCR tests done more than 48 hours before departure are not valid and persons will not be allowed to board.

“Rapid antigen or antibody tests are not acceptable; only PCR tests can be used for this purpose and test validity commences from the time of sample collection.

“For Travellers with multiple connections before arrival in Nigeria, the PCR test must be valid within 48 hours of boarding from the first point of departure.

“Travellers must bring along an electronic or hard copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test for presentation at the departure airport and upon arrival in Nigeria. A record of their vaccination status will also be required on arrival in Nigeria.”

Partially vaccinated travellers and unvaccinated ones are also expected to self isolate for Seven days and a Day-7 post-arrival negative COVID-19 PCR test is required for exit from isolation.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 254,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 3,141 persons have died.

Meanwhile, a total of 230,479 persons have been treated successfully and discharged across the country.