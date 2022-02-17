A member of the Atlanta ’96 Olympics Gold medal-winning Dream Team, Kingsley Obiekwu, who recently opened up on his financial struggles has received a kind donation of N2 million from Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa.

Though Musa did not publicly announce the donation or post it on his social media pages, close associates of the former CSKA Moscow forward confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Musa also liked one of the posts where his latest kind gesture was shared

The post read: Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has donated N2 million to support 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, Kingsley Obiekwu.

Obiekwu was reported to be working as a driver in Enugu.

Obiekwu has confirmed the alert & cash support from Musa.

Musa assisted the former defender who recently revealed that he uses his only car for commercial transport to sustain his family.

Obiekwu, Member of the Order of Niger (MON), revealed his predicaments in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Awka.

The towering defender who aside from playing for Enugu Rangers and Udoji United also featured in the Dutch League for Go Ahead Eagles said he went into the transport business to sustain his family.

The 47-year old former defender fondly referred to as Shagari in his playing days said things had not been rosy since he returned to Nigeria in 2008, in spite of his contributions to the development of Nigeria’s football.

According to Obiekwu, who now coaches INGAS FC, Enugu, he has to combine the coaching job with the commercial transport business to make ends meet.

He also stated that being owed over N6 million cumulatively by his former employees had also made things difficult for him.

“Yes, I am a commercial transporter; there is nothing to hide about it. Man has to do what is legal to pay his family bills.

“I have four children at Enugu State University of Technology and my last child is in primary five,” he said in the NAN interview.

Not the first time

Musa has a long history of kindness having previously made similar donations and also offered scholarships and other forms of help to alleviate the suffering of the needy

The Super Eagles captain was in the news a few weeks back when he made another donation to the building of a mosque in Garoua during the recent Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Cameroon.