The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the incessant cancellation of examination by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The lawmakers mandated its committees on Primary Education and Services to investigate the cancellations alongside leakages of question papers.

The decision to investigate WAEC followed a motion moved by Ben Kalu (APC, Abia) on Wednesday during plenary.

In his motion, Mr Kalu lamented the incessant cancellations by the council, calling for more vigour in the management of the examination.

He said: “WAEC has, at several times in the past, cancelled examinations for similar reasons including the cancellation of Literature in English Papers taken by private candidates in 2021.”

He gave instances of cancellation of results due to leakages, blaming the ineptitude of the council for the situation.

“On September 15, 2021, in a notice issued by its Public Affairs Department, WAEC cancelled Physics 2 & 1 and Business Management 2 & 1 Examinations, which were originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021, citing leakage of some examination papers on social media as a reason for the cancellation,” he said.

Mr Kalu, who is also the spokesperson of the House, disclosed that it cost WAEC N1.5 billion to conduct the SSCE examination.

He further lamented the N7 billion deficit the council is currently running on.

Consequently, the House mandated WAEC to establish more rigorous standards for the administration, monitoring, supervision and evaluation of O’ Level examinations in Nigeria.

The committee charged with the investigation was mandated to report back to the House in four weeks.