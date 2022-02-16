The House of Representatives on Wednesday used electronic voting to decide bills and motions on the floor of the House.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had announced on Tuesday that the House would start using e-voting instead of the normal voice vote.

Consequently, the lower chamber used electronic voting to decide on a bill for an Act to Establish Federal University of Agriculture, Umerum, Anambra State, sponsored by Vincent Ofumelu (APGA, Anambra).

Sixteen lawmakers voted in support, while four voted against it. The total votes were is far from the minimum quorum needed to sit. The quorum of the House is 120 members, excluding the presiding officer.

Reacting to the votes, Mr Gbajabiamila said many of the members are out for committee work.

Unkept promises

Despite making promises in the past to ensure the use of electronic voting, Mr Gbajabiamila had failed to deliver on that promise until now.

Electronic voting is also one of the items in the legislative agenda of the 9th House.

In 2020, Mr Gbajabiamila commissioned the installation of new voting machines in the green chamber.

During the commissioning, he said; “This is one of the things we promised to do in the 9th Assembly. I am glad we have been able to deliver that within a year,” adding that “we promised e-voting, seamlessly, the chamber is now more or less paperless.

“In front of you on your seats, you have little panels that we installed. This is in keeping with some of the reforms we have talked about that Nigerians will see. By tomorrow, I expect it to be fully operational. The whole system is based on the fact that we will soon now be having e-voting in this chamber.

“Now, this will not be applicable to all motions and bills, because we have several of them. For those that we consider important, and of significance, we will be adopting the e-voting system. We don’t need your voting card, you only need to press a button and it tells you who voted, which side they voted for,” he said.

Many had expected Mr Gbajabiamila would allow the use of electronic voting on the electoral bill and Petroleum Industry bill, however, the leadership stuck to the old method. He gave the excuse that the bills had many clauses

The sudden move to allow electronic voting now may not be unconnected with the fact that the House is about to consider the Constitution bills.

A constitutional bill requires a specific number of lawmakers to decide a bill. For a bill to pass the House, it must be supported by 2/3 majority.

The Chairman of the House Constitution Review Committee and Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, had promised that the House will consider the bill before the end of February.

The last time electronic voting was done was in 2017 during the clause by clause consideration of constitution amendment bills.