An Ikeja Coroner’s Court is to subpoena more witnesses in the quest to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

The Coroner, Mikhail Kadiri, made the disclosure at the conclusion of proceedings on Tuesday.

He noted that the inquest is a fact-finding exercise and a lot of questions would need to be answered.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that witnesses to be summoned by the coroner include roommates of the late student at Dowen College, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) of the case in Warri, Delta, and a Dowen College nurse that attended to the late student.

Other witnesses to be subpoenaed include a family friend of the Oromonis, Opudu Boro, two independent pathologists which will include a Forensic Pathologist, John Obafunwa.

The coroner will also invite the medical doctor who performed the first autopsy on the late student in Warri, Clement Vhriterhire, and students who allegedly played football with the deceased in school during which he sustained an ankle injury.

NAN reports that it was alleged that the student died on November 30, 2021, from injuries he sustained in an attack by five senior students of Dowen College for refusing to join a cult.

It was also alleged that he was forced to drink a poisonous substance by his attackers.

Advice by Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, which was released on January 4, however, disputed the allegations.

It stated that an autopsy revealed Mr Oromoni’s cause of death as acute bacterial pneumonia due to severe sepsis.

Mr Kadiri adjourned proceedings until February 21 for the continuation of hearing. (NAN)