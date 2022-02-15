The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, released an updated list of landed properties seized from an unnamed ‘top military officer’.

The new list contains 24 landed assets valued at N10.9 billion, a sharp increase from the N3billion given as the worth of the properties in the commission’s earlier statement on Monday.

A judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nkeoya Maha, issued an order of final forfeiture of the assets to the federal government on Monday, Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson for the EFCC, had disclosed in the earlier statement.

But in another statement on Tuesday, Mr Uwujaren listed 24 sets of assets worth N10.9 billion seized from the military officer in Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Cross River states.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the EFCC’s spokesperson confirmed that the list is an update on Monday’s statement, which was without a list of the seized assets.

According to the commission, the assets include about nine filling stations with a total of 300 pumps scattered in Kano.

They also include an LPG plant with 30 shops, an event centre, a three storey plaza with 28 shops, and a block industry, all in Kano.

“The 24 properties scattered across Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Cross River states, comprise land, shopping complex, gas station and fuel stations cumulatively valued at N10, 935,000,000.00. (Ten Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Five Million Naira),” the statement stated.

The commission had earlier disclosed on Monday that the assets were controlled by the military officer through proxies including the late General, Aminu Maude, and some companies such as Atlasfield Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, Marhaba Events Place, Aflac Plastics and Atlasfield Gas Plant Limited.

The judge, Nkeoye Maha, on Monday, granted the final forfeiture order in a ruling on the application by EFCC’s lawyers, Cosmos Ugwu and Musa Isah.

Read EFCC’s full list of the seized assets:

EFCC Press Release

Revealed: N10.9Bn Properties Seized From Military Officer

The 24 properties scattered across Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Cross River States, comprise land, shopping complex, gas station and fuel stations cumulatively valued at N10, 935,000,000.00. (Ten Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Five Million Naira)

The properties are:

The Order was pursuant to a forfeiture application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which had in May 2020 secured the forfeiture of the properties on interim basis.

The court had ordered the publication of notices in national newspapers, inviting persons with interest in the properties to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

With no such interest shown by any entity, Justice Maha on Monday, February 14, 2022, ordered the final forfeiture of the properties to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The 24 properties scattered across Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Cross River States, comprise land, shopping complex, gas station and fuel stations cumulatively valued at N10, 935,000,000.00. (Ten Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Five Million Naira)

The properties are:

1. A 16 Pump filling Station located at Rijiyar Lemo, Kano.

2. A Filling Station with 41 pumps located opposite Federal Secretariat, Kano.

3. A Filling Station with 39 pumps located along BUK Road, Kano.

4. A Filling Station with 31 pumps located along Zaria Bypass, Kano.

5. A Filling Station with 31 pumps located along Maiduguri Bypass, Kano.

6. A Filling Station with 29 pumps located along Maiduguri Bypass, Kano.

7. A Filling Station with 23 pumps located along Naibawa , Kano.

8. A Filling Station with 39 pumps located along Bachirawa, Kano.

9. A Filling Station with 51 pumps and a one-storey building with 35 shops attached to the Filling Station located along Shiek Ja’afar Road Dorayi, Kano.

10. An LPG plant with 30 shops attached to it located along Zaria Road, Kano.

11. Marhaba Event Centre, Guda Abdullahi Road, Farm Centre, Kano.

12. A three storey building (Plaza) With 28 shops located on Hadeja Road, next to Sheshe Supermarket , Kano.

13. A three-storey building (Plaza) with 126 shops located on Audu Bako Way, Opposite Nation Plaza, Kano.

14. Classic Block Industry at Maiduguri Road, Kano.

15. Atlasfield Corporate Headquarters, No. L6 Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

16. Undeveloped plot located at Sharada, Adjacent A.A. Rano Filling Station, Kano.

17. Undeveloped plot located at Yan Rake, Adjacent Dala Orthopedic Hospital, Kano.

18. Undeveloped plot located along Kano-Gwarzo Road, Adjacent Kedco Regional Office, Kano North/Opposite Silver Spoon Restaurant, Kano.

19. Undeveloped plot located along Kano-Gwarzo Road, opposite Markaz Mosque, Kano.

20. Undeveloped plot located on Sani Marshal Road, Opposite Nissan Automobile, Kano.

21. 11.7 hectares located Adjacent TINAPA Resort, Adiabo, Calabar. 22. Truck Assembly Plant, Easter Bypass, Kano.

23. Event Center located in Calabar, Cross River State.

24. Aflac Plastics Limited located behind National Eye Center, Kaduna.

Find attached photographs of some of the properties.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

15 February, 2022