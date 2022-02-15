President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Bello-Koko as the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The confirmation was announced in a release signed by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe.

The appointment is to take effect immediately.

Mr Bello-Koko was first appointed acting MD of the agency in May 2021 after the previous managing director, Hadiza Usman, was suspended.

President Buhari approved Ms Usman’s suspension after the transport minister, Chibuike Amaechi, accused her of “insubordination” and “refusal to take or carry out lawful instruction from superior officers/higher authorities”.

The government said the suspension would allow it investigate the allegations against the former MD.

Ms Usman denied wrongdoing in a February 26, 2021 letter.

The government has not released the outcome of the probe.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Bello-Koko was the Executive Director, Finance & Administration at the agency.