The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill to remove imprisonment as punishment for attempted suicide.

The bill, sponsored by Francis Waive (PDP, Delta), was debated and passed for second reading on Tuesday.

Mr Waive’s bill seeks to amend section 327 of the Criminal Code Act. The principal act provides one year imprisonment for attempted suicide.

The proposed amendment is seeking to replace imprisonment with compulsory counselling and community service.

“Any person who attempts to kill himself is guilty of a misdemeanour, and is liable to compulsory counselling and community service not less than six months,” the proposed amendment reads.

Mr Waive, in his lead debate, said suicide is a call to help and should not be punished.

“Suicidal people are in need of effective treatments, counselling and assistance not punishment. Penalizing attempted suicide is hardly a prevention method instead the law should direct the appropriate authorities to assist the traumatised attempters.

“Self-destructive behaviour is often a cry for help since suicide is mainly an indication of underlying mental and psychological disorder. The criminal laws are better suited for prosecuting criminal acts not an exhibited call for help and act of distress,” he said.

The lawmaker also lamented the surge in suicide cases in Nigeria, linking it to the increase in mental health challenges in the country.

The motion was taken without any debate and referred to the House Committee on Justice.

Surge in suicide rate in Nigeria

The Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN), a Not-for-Profit Organisation, had disclosed that over 40 per cent of total calls it had received since its inception in 2017, came from people under age 30.

PREMIUM TIMES had published a report on the rising cases of suicide and its connection with hard economic realities.