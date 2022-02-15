Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has urged the National Assembly to withdraw the award it conferred on the deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari last year.

Mr Effiong said this in his reaction to the officer’s alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The House of Representatives in June last year honoured Mr Kyari for his “hard work and outstanding performance” in the Nigeria Police.

The House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the occasion described the award as “The greatest honour” as it was coming from an “Institution where all Nigerians are represented.”

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Monday, Mr Effioing said if National Assembly has any integrity and reputation, they should not wait for a conviction before withdrawing the award from Mr Kyari.

“They (NASS) don’t need to wait for conviction to withdraw the award that they gave him. If the NASS has any reputation and integrity, they should have withdrawn the award long ago.

“The National Assembly should be embarrassed by now that they would have hurriedly withdrawn the award because Mr Kyari has been indicted.”

Before his suspension, Mr Kyari was the commander of the Inspector General of police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Mr Kyari and his team were declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday over allegations that they were involved in the trafficking of illicit drugs into Nigeria from Addis Ababa aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET917.

The drug is said to have arrived in Nigeria through Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on January 19.

The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said findings showed that the officers were allegedly involved in official corruption, which compromised ethical standards in their dealings with the suspects and exhibit recovered.

Mr Adejobi said a police investigation report had earlier indicted Mr Kyari, who had been on suspension for alleged involvement in a fraud case that is being investigated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

He said after in-house investigations, the Inspector General of police ordered the indicted officers arrested and transferred to the NDLEA for conclusive investigation.

The police are also initiating appropriate disciplinary actions against Mr Kyari and his colleagues, the spokesperson said.

Mr Effiong said the police authorities do not need to prove beyond reasonable doubt since the suspended deputy police commissioner has been indicted and his conduct has been unprofessional and violates the police regulations.

This, he said, is sufficient to dismiss Mr Kyari from service.

He further said both the police officers and the NDLEA officers indicted by police investigations should be prosecuted in accordance with the law.