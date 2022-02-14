Abdulmalik Tanko, the principal suspect in the murder of five-year old Kano school pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, and one of his alleged accomplices, Hashimu Isyaku, have pleaded guilty for criminal conspiracy but denied four other charges in their trial for the murder.
However, the other suspect, Fatima Jibrin, denied all the charges read to her on Monday.
The suspects were arraigned on Monday at state High Court No. 6 before the trial judge, Usman Na-Abba.
They were charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, concealing/keeping in confinement a kidnapped person and culpable homicide, offences contrary to Sections 97, 274, 277 and 221 of the Penal Code.
The judge, Mr Na’abba, fixed March 2 and 3 for the commencement of hearing and ordered the accused to be remanded at a correctional centre.
Hanifa was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by Mr Tanko, who was her teacher, and the other suspects.
Her remains were discovered in the premises of a school owned by Mr Tanko after a ransom had been paid for her release.
The incident ignited outrage across Nigeria, drawing condemnations from President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha.
