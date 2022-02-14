The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has rejected the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s decision to embark on a four-week strike to compel the Nigerian government to accede to its requests.

The union threatened to embark on actions including confrontation to make sure that the strike is suspended and students and lecturers go back to classes.

Following a marathon meeting that lasted through the weekend at the University of Lagos, (UNILAG) Akoka, ASUU declared a four-week warning strike starting from Monday, February 14, 2022, to protest the government’s failure to implement its agreement with the union.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, NANS President, Asefon Sunday, lamented that the Nigerian students are always at the receiving end of the skirmishes between the government and ASUU.

Mr Asefon said: “We are not supporting ASUU, we are not supporting the federal government. And whatever we are going to do to make sure we return to class is what we are going to do. And I assure you in the next 24-hours, you are going to see action around this country.

“We are going to use the last “C”, which is confrontation. We are going to use confrontation to make sure that our lecturers are back to school.

“Any moment from now, you will be reading our actions across the nation. The federal government and ASUU are going to see the wrath of Nigerian students.”

The union said the impact of the last nine-month strike suspended in December 2020 by the union is still being felt across universities.

“When two elephants fight, the grass suffers. Nigerian students have always been at the receiving end. We have been the ones suffering,” he said.

NANS Seeks ministers’ removal

Mr Asefon faulted what he described as the failure of the government to address the issues with ASUU for more than a decade.

The union called on President Muhammad Buhari to sack the ministers of labour and education, Chris Ngige and Adamu Adamu, respectively, accusing them of insincerity in addressing the union’s demands.

“We are not going to take it. And we are rejecting it. And we are calling on the federal government to remove the ministers of labour and education. We need clear headed people. We need people who are sincere,” he said.

NANS blames ASUU

While it accused the Nigerian government of insincerity, NANS also alleged that ASUU does not consider the interest of students when taking actions.

It lamented that ASUU does not carry along NANS in all its activities even though the students are always at the receiving end of ASUU’s issues with the government.

The NANS president added that ASUU has offended the Nigerian students for not being able to agree with the government during the last nine-month prolonged strike, and wondered if the same issues could be addressed in one month.

He said: “Yes, we understand and believe that everything they are asking for is for the benefit of the Nigerian students but you cannot be asking something for me, as a Nigerian student, and you are not carrying us along. We are also stakeholders in the education sector.

“How many times has ASUU as a sister union called the Nigerian students to inform us that this is what is going on? When the new President of ASUU came on board, I tried every possible means as a President of NANS to reach out to him. But he will be telling me to go and relate with the ASUU chairman in my school. Am I the president of SUG in my school?

“For those nine months they could not achieve anything and they are now saying they are going for a one-month warning strike. What kind of a warning strike is that?” he wondered.

Backstory

ASUU listed many of the reasons for its grievances against the government, accusing the Nigerian government of poor commitment to the memoranda of understanding and actions, which were earlier signed by representatives of the two parties.

The union also spoke on the appointment of the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Ibrahim, as a professor of Cybersecurity by the Federal University of Technology, Oweri (FUTO), describing it as illegal.

The union also complained about what it described as an encroachment into university autonomy by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) through some admission policies introduced by the body.

ASUU also called on the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) to “immediately release” the earned academic allowance of its members on the campus, even as it accused the institution’s vice-chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, a professor, of tampering with the procedures for disbursement.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the lack of harmony between ASUU-OAU and its rival academic staff group, Congress of Nigerian Universities’ Academics (CONUA) had stalled the disbursement of the EAA on the campus.

The development had led to the declaration of an industrial strike by the university’s chapter of the union, insisting there would be no going back until its demands are met.