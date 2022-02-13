The Nigerian government has compared the blockade by truckers in Canada protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions to the 2020 #EndSARS protest that rocked major cities in Nigeria.

Speaking through the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, the federal government accused the Canadian government of double standards as they called for an end to the blockade caused by the truckers.

“Recall, gentlemen, that during the EndSars protest, which culminated in the blockage of public roads and massive destruction of government and private property, Canada was one of the countries that spoke out in support of the protesters,” Mr Mohammed said.

He added that the Nigerian government was not gloating over the unfortunate development in Canada but only calling attention to the double standard involved in the way protesters deemed to be violent are perceived in Nigeria and in the West.

Mr Mohammed in a direct attack on media houses and journalists who extensively reported the #EndSARS protest, said: “I am sure you journalists are watching with keen interest the events unfolding in Canada, where truckers are protesting over Covid-19 vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions.”

In an attempt to compare both events, Mr Mohammed said “those who referred to the hoodlums who destroyed public and private property in Nigeria under the guise of EndSars as peaceful protesters have tagged similar protesters in their own countries as insurrectionists and terrorists. This glaring double standard should not be lost on all Nigerians”.

Parallels between #EndSARS and truckers blockade in Canada

Meanwhile, the two events are parallel to each other. While the #EndSARS protest was against police brutality which the Nigerian government acknowledged on several occasions, instructing an overhaul of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) which had been indicted for various extra judicial killings in the country, the truckers blockade in Canada is a protest against COVID-19 vaccination requirements for truckers crossing the U.S-Canada border.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has reported in detail that the convoy was organised by known far-right figures.

A report by Al Jazeera says about 85 per cent of the drivers are vaccinated, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance, an industry body that does not condone the protests.

Unlike the #EndSARS protest where deaths were recorded (a consensus has yet to be reached on the number), no death has been recorded in Canada as a result of the protest.

During the protest in Nigeria, the state attacked protesters using state agencies, including journalists on duty; the police in Canada only forcibly removed protesters on the order of the court.

Note that the court gave ample time to the protesters to remove themselves from the border.

The Canadian protesters, who have blockaded roads and resorted to inconveniencing others, have been branded as terrorists or insurrectionists and subjected to a number of clampdowns by government and private organisations.

Mr Mohammed claimed “the crowdfunding company GoFundMe has shut down the campaign to raise funds for the truckers, after they raised over US$10m, Twitter has suspended the truckers account while the Ontario government has frozen access to millions of dollars donated through online fundraising platform GiveSendGo to the protesters”.

“Recall also that Twitter actively supported the EndSars protesters and even helped them to raise funds while GoFundMe was used to raise funds for the protests.

“These are the same entities that are now rushing to distance themselves from the protesters in Canada and even denying them the use of their platforms,” he said

PREMIUM TIMES found that GoFundMe removed the fundraiser on the basis of reported violence and other harmful activity by local authorities which violates its rules. It said it will automatically refund donations to donors.

“We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” the crowdfunding company said in a statement.

Although the government of Ontario, using a court order, restricted access to funds raised on GiveSendGo, the Christian crowdfunding platform expressed its intentions to defy the government on Twitter.

“Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign,” it said.

The platform added that “the funds from the Freedom Convoy are not frozen contrary to what you might be hearing on the news. GiveSendGo is working with many different campaign organizers to find the most effective legal ways to continue funds flowing.”

According to Newsweek, a Twitter spokesperson said the account was permanently suspended for violating the platform’s rule.

“The account you referenced has been permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on ban evasion.”

This includes making a new account to serve the same purpose as an account that has been suspended.

Mr Mohammed used the opportunity to make a case for the regulation of social media which has on several occasions been rejected by Nigerians.

“…this also explains why we have continued to insist on the regulation of social media to ensure responsible content. In this area, I can confidently say we are far ahead of most countries in the world, who have now realized that social media must be regulated in the interest of their own people.”

“This is similar to what played out during the January 6th 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol In Washington, D.C. where those involved are either still being investigated or have been charged to court. I don’t blame them. Nobody wants their country destroyed under the guise of protests,” he added.

He also claimed that the country has become a global trailblazer on its negotiations with Twitter which led to the lifting of the seven months ban on the platform after it deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet for violating the platform’s rules.

The minister said Nigerians must not allow anyone to destroy the country under the guise of protest or unbridled freedoms. ”We all must put Nigeria first at all times,”he said.

About Canada truckers protest

Canada has required essential service providers previously exempt from vaccination requirements, including truck drivers, to be fully vaccinated to cross the land border from the U.S

“Unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers entering Canada will need to meet requirements for pre-entry, arrival and Day 8 testing, as well as quarantine requirements,” it said.

In response to the mandate, a group which referred to themselves as the Freedom Convoy, a convoy of anti-vaccine Canadian truckers and their supporters, made their way to the country’s capital, Ottawa.

However, observers and experts have pointed out that some organisers of the event, as well as some of its most vocal backers, have espoused anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, and racist views.

According to Al Jazeera, Canadian Anti-Hate Network, a non-profit that monitors hate groups, said: “the ‘Freedom Convoy’ is nothing but a vehicle for the far-right”.

The truckers also took the blockade to Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor to the U.S. city to Detroit and have slowed or halted border transit, causing parts shortages that shut down car plants in both the United States and Canada.

On Friday, a judge in the province issued an injunction ordering truckers to clear the international bridge by 7 p.m.local time (midnight GMT).

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a stern warning to protesters who have set up truck blockades to express their opposition to government mandates regarding COVID-19, saying, “We’ve heard you. It’s time to go home now.”

“You don’t want to end up losing your license, end up with a criminal record, which will impact your job, your livelihood, even your ability to travel internationally, including to the US,” Mr Trudeau said Friday.