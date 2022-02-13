On Saturday, Nigeria recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 cases in almost two years, with eight new infections recorded across two states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday morning, also confirmed one fatality, as the death toll now stands at 3,141.

The disease centre noted that the new confirmed cases have increased the infection toll to 253,978, including over 20,500 active cases.

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that FCT topped the infection chart with four cases, while Rivers and Kaduna reported two and a single case respectively.

With no backlog of infections and discharges reported, the data also shows that 230,323 people have been discharged nationwide, including community discharges.

The NCDC noted that five states: Bauchi, Delta, Kano, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.