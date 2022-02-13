President George Weah of Liberia has conferred award of “Distinguished Service Order of the Republic of Liberia” on some Nigerian Army senior officers at the nation’s 65th Armed Forces Celebration.

The Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Onyema Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, in a statement on Saturday, said the award was in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of the Liberian Armed Forces.

Mr Nwachukwu said that the Liberian President made the presentation during the 65th Armed Forces of Liberia Day Celebration held on Friday at the Barclay Training Centre, Camp Johnson Road, Monrovia, Liberia.

He quoted President Weah as saying that the Liberian government gave the awards annually to individuals whose outstanding contribution had significantly impacted the growth and development of Liberia, its armed forces and humanity.

Mr Nwachukwu said the awardees also got a letter of commendation from the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, Godfrey Odudigbo, for making Nigeria proud.

He said the award was conferred on the senior officers, who were seconded to the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at different times, as part of ECOWAS Advisory Training Team.

According to him, the awardees contributed immensely to the building and restructuring of the new AFL.

“The officers who benefitted from the awards are, Col. Aminu Usman Gumel, Col. Gbenga Oyinwola, Col. Emmanuel Chukwu, Col. Ismaila Sule and Lt.-Col. Abdulkadir Abubakar.

“Other awardees were drawn from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and USA,” he said.

The army spokesperson said that Gbenga Oyinwola received the awards and letters of commendation on behalf of the recipients.

He said that Mr Oyinwola expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, a lieutenant-general, for the opportunity to have served Nigeria in their various capacities.

“He stated further that the award will motivate the recipients to be more productive in their service to the Nigerian Army and the nation,” the spokesperson said.

(NAN)